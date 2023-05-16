Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers face Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 40 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Pittsburgh is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Pirates rank 18th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 20th in the majors with 176 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Pirates rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.79 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Pirates rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.337 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Luis Ortiz will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Rockies L 10-1 Home Luis Ortiz Connor Seabold 5/10/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers - Away Luis Ortiz Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers - Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Roansy Contreras Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Mitch Keller Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers - Home - Dane Dunning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.