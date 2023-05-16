How to Watch the Pirates vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers face Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 40 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Pirates rank 18th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh ranks 20th in the majors with 176 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.79 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.337 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Luis Ortiz will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Rockies
|L 10-1
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Connor Seabold
|5/10/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Antonio Senzatela
|5/12/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Bradish
|5/13/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-0
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Tyler Wells
|5/14/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-0
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Gibson
|5/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Zac Gallen
|5/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Merrill Kelly
|5/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|Dane Dunning
