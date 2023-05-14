Player prop bet odds for Cedric Mullins, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Baltimore Orioles host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday (first pitch at 1:35 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 43 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .295/.333/.507 on the year.

Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double and a walk.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has five doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI (28 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .248/.362/.478 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Gibson Stats

Kyle Gibson (4-2) will take the mound for the Orioles, his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Gibson will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

The 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.40), 54th in WHIP (1.340), and 75th in K/9 (5.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gibson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays May. 8 6.0 6 2 2 4 2 at Royals May. 3 6.2 10 6 6 0 0 at Tigers Apr. 27 4.1 8 3 3 3 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 22 6.1 2 1 1 11 3 at White Sox Apr. 15 5.1 7 4 4 1 2

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has eight doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 31 RBI (37 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .261/.356/.465 so far this year.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 12 4-for-5 2 1 3 10 0 vs. Rays May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays May. 8 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has 41 hits with six doubles, six home runs, 32 walks and 22 RBI.

He's slashed .289/.415/.458 on the year.

Rutschman heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates May. 13 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 vs. Pirates May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Rays May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays May. 9 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Rays May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

