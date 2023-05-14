Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will look to get to Mitch Keller when he takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Pirates are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Orioles (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has won 10 of its 22 games, or 45.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 40 games with a total.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 11-10 9-8 12-11 14-15 7-4

