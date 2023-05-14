Pirates vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will look to get to Mitch Keller when he takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The Pirates are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Orioles (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pirates vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- The Pirates have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Pittsburgh has won 10 of its 22 games, or 45.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 40 games with a total.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|11-10
|9-8
|12-11
|14-15
|7-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.