Pirates vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (26-13) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-19) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Orioles securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on May 14.
The probable pitchers are Kyle Gibson (4-2) for the Orioles and Mitch Keller (4-1) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Pirates vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.
- The Pirates have won in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 10 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (172 total runs).
- The Pirates have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 8
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Freeland
|May 9
|Rockies
|L 10-1
|Luis Ortiz vs Connor Seabold
|May 10
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Rich Hill vs Antonio Senzatela
|May 12
|@ Orioles
|L 6-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Bradish
|May 13
|@ Orioles
|L 2-0
|Roansy Contreras vs Tyler Wells
|May 14
|@ Orioles
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Gibson
|May 16
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 17
|@ Tigers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Zac Gallen
|May 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 21
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Merrill Kelly
