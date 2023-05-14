The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will match up in a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

The 76ers' +354 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) while allowing 110.9 per outing (third in league).

These two teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 32.1 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams average 222.3 combined points per game, 21.3 more points than this contest's over/under.

Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 34 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -115 30.1 Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6 Marcus Smart 14.5 -115 11.5 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -125 14.9 Al Horford 8.5 +100 9.8

