The Baltimore Orioles (25-13) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tyler Wells (2-1) to the mound, while Roansy Contreras (3-3) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (2-1, 3.15 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-3, 4.74 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras

Contreras makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.74 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 38 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.74, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.

Contreras is trying to record his fourth quality start of the season.

Contreras will look to build on a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

The Orioles will hand the ball to Wells (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, a 4.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .775 in seven games this season.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Wells will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

The 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.15), first in WHIP (.775), and 57th in K/9 (7.0) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

