Bryan Reynolds and Cedric Mullins are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Pirates vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 23 RBI (42 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .296/.335/.514 so far this season.

Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double and a walk.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 28 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .248/.362/.478 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Wells Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Wells has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.15), first in WHIP (.775), and 57th in K/9 (7).

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves May. 7 5.0 3 1 1 4 1 at Royals May. 2 6.0 3 4 4 4 3 vs. Red Sox Apr. 26 5.2 4 2 2 7 1 vs. Tigers Apr. 21 7.0 3 0 0 5 1 at White Sox Apr. 14 5.1 5 3 3 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Roansy Contreras' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has eight doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 31 RBI (37 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .268/.365/.478 on the year.

Mullins hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 12 4-for-5 2 1 3 10 0 vs. Rays May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays May. 8 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has six doubles, five home runs, 31 walks and 21 RBI (39 total hits).

He has a slash line of .281/.407/.432 so far this year.

Rutschman has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Rays May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays May. 9 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Rays May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.