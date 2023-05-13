Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Orioles on May 13, 2023
Bryan Reynolds and Cedric Mullins are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 23 RBI (42 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .296/.335/.514 so far this season.
- Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double and a walk.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 28 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .248/.362/.478 so far this season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 10
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Tyler Wells Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Wells Stats
- The Orioles will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Wells has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.15), first in WHIP (.775), and 57th in K/9 (7).
Wells Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|May. 7
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Royals
|May. 2
|6.0
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 26
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 21
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at White Sox
|Apr. 14
|5.1
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
Cedric Mullins Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Mullins Stats
- Mullins has eight doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 31 RBI (37 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashing .268/.365/.478 on the year.
- Mullins hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Mullins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 12
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|10
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rays
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 8
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Rutschman Stats
- Adley Rutschman has six doubles, five home runs, 31 walks and 21 RBI (39 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .281/.407/.432 so far this year.
- Rutschman has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rays
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rays
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
