The Baltimore Orioles (25-13) will rely on Cedric Mullins when they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, May 13. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+145). An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this game.

Pirates vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells - BAL (2-1, 3.15 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (3-3, 4.74 ERA)

Pirates vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 16 (84.2%) of those contests.

The Orioles have a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Baltimore has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Pirates vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+260) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+280)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL Central +500 - 4th

