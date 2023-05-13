Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +145. An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Pirates vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -175 +145 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 12 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh is 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 39 chances.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 11-9 9-8 12-10 14-14 7-4

