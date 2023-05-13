Saturday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (25-13) and Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on May 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tyler Wells (2-1) to the mound, while Roansy Contreras (3-3) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Pirates vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (172 total), Pittsburgh is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

