The Los Angeles Dodgers (24-15) will look to Freddie Freeman, on a two-game homer streak, against the San Diego Padres (19-20) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias (4-3) versus the Padres and Joe Musgrove (1-0).

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (4-3, 3.77 ERA) vs Musgrove - SD (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias (4-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, a 5.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.169 in eight games this season.

He has earned a quality start four times in eight starts this season.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Julio Urías vs. Padres

The Padres have scored 159 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 295 hits, 26th in baseball, with 43 home runs (14th in the league).

The Padres have gone 8-for-24 with three doubles and two RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove (1-0) takes the mound first for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.

In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this matchup.

Joe Musgrove vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.451) and ranks second in home runs hit (66) in all of MLB. They have a collective .232 batting average, and are 25th in the league with 298 total hits and fourth in MLB action scoring 212 runs.

Musgrove has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .111 batting average over one appearance.

