Player props are listed for Cedric Mullins and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Baltimore Orioles host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 41 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .297/.338/.522 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 28 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, 20 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .255/.366/.491 so far this season.

McCutchen takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .308 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 10 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Bradish Stats

Kyle Bradish (1-1) will take the mound for the Orioles, his sixth start of the season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In five starts this season, Bradish has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.8 innings per appearance.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves May. 6 5.0 5 3 3 4 2 at Tigers Apr. 30 4.2 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 25 2.1 8 7 7 1 4 at Nationals Apr. 19 6.0 5 0 0 6 1 at Rangers Apr. 3 1.2 1 0 0 2 1

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has 33 hits with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .248/.351/.421 slash line so far this year.

Mullins has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles and a walk.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays May. 8 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has five doubles, five home runs, 30 walks and 20 RBI (37 total hits).

He has a .274/.401/.422 slash line on the season.

Rutschman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .133 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays May. 9 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Rays May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

