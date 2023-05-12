In the series opener on Friday, May 12, Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles (24-13) square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-17). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +130 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Pirates vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (1-1, 5.95 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (2-3, 5.59 ERA)

Pirates vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 15 (83.3%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 10-3 (winning 76.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Orioles went 3-1 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 4th Win NL Central +500 - 4th

