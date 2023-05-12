The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes take the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Pirates vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 39 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 125 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 13th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 169 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .328.

The Pirates rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.350 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (2-3) will take the mound for the Pirates, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up six earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In seven starts this season, Oviedo has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Blue Jays L 8-2 Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies L 10-1 Home Luis Ortiz Connor Seabold 5/10/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles - Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles - Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles - Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers - Away - Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers - Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen

