Pirates vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Cedric Mullins and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
The favored Orioles have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +120. An 8.5-run total is set for this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pirates vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-145
|+120
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have won in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Pittsburgh has won seven of its 15 games, or 46.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of its 38 opportunities.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|11-8
|9-8
|12-9
|14-13
|7-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.