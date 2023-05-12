The Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Cedric Mullins and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Orioles have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +120. An 8.5-run total is set for this contest.

Pirates vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has won seven of its 15 games, or 46.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of its 38 opportunities.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 11-8 9-8 12-9 14-13 7-4

