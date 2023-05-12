Julius Randle and the rest of the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 112-103 win over the Heat (his previous game) Randle put up 24 points and five assists.

Below we will dive into Randle's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.1 15.4 Rebounds 8.5 10.0 7.7 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.4 PRA 35.5 39.2 26.5 PR 31.5 35.1 23.1 3PM 2.5 2.8 1.6



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 21.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Randle's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.6 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 36 24 5 5 4 0 1 5/8/2023 39 20 9 3 1 0 0 5/6/2023 38 10 14 2 0 0 0 5/2/2023 38 25 12 8 3 0 0 3/29/2023 15 3 5 1 0 0 0 3/22/2023 36 15 6 9 1 0 1 3/3/2023 36 43 9 3 8 1 0 2/2/2023 34 23 10 6 3 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.