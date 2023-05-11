Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Suns vs Nuggets Player Props
|Suns vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report
|How to Watch Suns vs Nuggets
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Over (226)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.
- When the spread is set as 2 or more this season, Phoenix (24-16-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (58.5%) than Denver (10-6) does as the underdog (62.5%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Phoenix does it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver (45.1%).
- The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season, higher than the .476 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (10-11).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Suns Performance Insights
- With 113.6 points per game on offense, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 111.6 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Suns have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.
- With 12.2 threes per game, the Suns rank 13th in the NBA. They own a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% three-pointers this year. Of the team's buckets, 71% are two-pointers and 29% are threes.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 115.8 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, Denver is 12th in the NBA offensively and eighth on defense.
- With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
- Denver attempts 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.1% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.