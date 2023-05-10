On Wednesday, Rodolfo Castro (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Antonio Senzatela. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela

Antonio Senzatela TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .260 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Castro has had a hit in 18 of 35 games this year (51.4%), including multiple hits six times (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (seven of 35), with two or more RBI five times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings