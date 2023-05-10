Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Rodolfo Castro (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Antonio Senzatela. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .260 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Castro has had a hit in 18 of 35 games this year (51.4%), including multiple hits six times (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (seven of 35), with two or more RBI five times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (16.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (45 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rockies will send Senzatela (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
