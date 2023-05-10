Jurickson Profar leads the Colorado Rockies (15-22) into a contest versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16), after his two-homer performance in a 10-1 victory over the Pirates, beginning at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Rich Hill (3-3) for the Pirates and Antonio Senzatela (0-1) for the Rockies.

Pirates vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (3-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Senzatela - COL (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

The Pirates will hand the ball to Hill (3-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 43-year-old has an ERA of 4.78 and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .289 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Hill has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rich Hill vs. Rockies

The Rockies are batting .254 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .395 (17th in the league) with 32 home runs.

The Rockies have gone 6-for-22 with a double, a home run and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Antonio Senzatela

Senzatela (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

In one appearances this season, he has compiled a 1.80 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .176 against him.

