Bryan Reynolds and Kris Bryant are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Colorado Rockies square off at PNC Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 12:35 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Rich Hill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Hill Stats

Rich Hill (3-3) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Hill has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 65th in WHIP (1.460), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Hill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 5 5.1 8 4 4 5 2 at Nationals Apr. 29 6.1 8 3 2 5 0 vs. Reds Apr. 22 5.0 6 1 1 7 3 at Rockies Apr. 17 6.0 6 1 1 7 2 vs. Astros Apr. 12 6.0 5 2 2 0 2

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 40 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.333/.519 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 31 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .252/.338/.390 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bryant Stats

Bryant has 40 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI.

He's slashed .310/.390/.465 on the season.

Bryant will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Pirates May. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 7 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has put up 33 hits with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He's slashing .268/.370/.407 on the season.

Blackmon has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, two walks and four RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Pirates May. 9 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Pirates May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 2

