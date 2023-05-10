The Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16) and the Colorado Rockies (15-22) will match up on Wednesday, May 10 at PNC Park, with Rich Hill getting the ball for the Pirates and Antonio Senzatela taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+125). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (3-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Senzatela - COL (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Pirates and Rockies matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bryan Reynolds hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won eight of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Pirates have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 60% chance to win.

The Pirates were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 10-15 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 7-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 4th Win NL Central +500 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.