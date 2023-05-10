The Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant hit the field at PNC Park against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates are 22nd in MLB play with 37 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.

Pittsburgh's .414 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 15th in the majors with a .247 batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 11th in runs scored with 166 (4.5 per game).

The Pirates are 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

Pirates hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

The Pirates average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.351).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Rich Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Hill is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Hill will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Blue Jays L 4-0 Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays L 8-2 Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies L 10-1 Home Luis Ortiz Connor Seabold 5/10/2023 Rockies - Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles - Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles - Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles - Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers - Away - Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers - Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez

