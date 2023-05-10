Pirates vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at PNC Park.
The Pirates are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Rockies have +125 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the matchup.
Pirates vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-150
|+125
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- The Pirates have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Pirates have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have won 80% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (8-2).
- Pittsburgh has gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Pirates a 60% chance to win.
- In the 37 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Pittsburgh, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-18-0).
- The Pirates have had a run line set for only one contest this season, and they covered.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-8
|11-8
|9-7
|12-9
|14-12
|7-4
