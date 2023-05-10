Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at PNC Park.

The Pirates are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Rockies have +125 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Pirates vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -150 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Pirates have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won 80% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (8-2).

Pittsburgh has gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Pirates a 60% chance to win.

In the 37 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Pittsburgh, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-18-0).

The Pirates have had a run line set for only one contest this season, and they covered.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-8 11-8 9-7 12-9 14-12 7-4

