Pirates vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16) and Colorado Rockies (15-22) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 12:35 PM ET on May 10.
The Pirates will call on Rich Hill (3-3) against the Rockies and Antonio Senzatela (0-1).
Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Pirates vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Pirates have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Pirates have been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.
- This season Pittsburgh has won four of its six games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 60% chance to win.
- Pittsburgh ranks 11th in the majors with 166 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|Blue Jays
|L 4-0
|Rich Hill vs Chris Bassitt
|May 6
|Blue Jays
|L 8-2
|Johan Oviedo vs José Berríos
|May 7
|Blue Jays
|L 10-1
|Roansy Contreras vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 8
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Freeland
|May 9
|Rockies
|L 10-1
|Luis Ortiz vs Connor Seabold
|May 10
|Rockies
|-
|Rich Hill vs Antonio Senzatela
|May 12
|@ Orioles
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Bradish
|May 13
|@ Orioles
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Tyler Wells
|May 14
|@ Orioles
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Gibson
|May 16
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 17
|@ Tigers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
