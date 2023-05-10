Wednesday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16) and Colorado Rockies (15-22) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 12:35 PM ET on May 10.

The Pirates will call on Rich Hill (3-3) against the Rockies and Antonio Senzatela (0-1).

Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Pirates have been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.

This season Pittsburgh has won four of its six games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 60% chance to win.

Pittsburgh ranks 11th in the majors with 166 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.

