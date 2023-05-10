Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Antonio Senzatela. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rockies.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .254 with nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 walks.
- Hayes will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 in his last games.
- Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this season (23 of 36), with at least two hits 11 times (30.6%).
- He has homered in one of 36 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (16.7%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (45 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senzatela (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
