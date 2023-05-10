Julius Randle and the rest of the New York Knicks face the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Randle, in his most recent game (May 8 loss against the Heat) put up 20 points and nine rebounds.

Below we will dive into Randle's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.1 15.6 Rebounds 8.5 10 7.6 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.2 PRA 36.5 39.2 26.4 PR 32.5 35.1 23.2 3PM 2.5 2.8 1.5



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.6 per contest.

He's connected on 2.8 threes per game, or 21.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

On the glass, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 39 20 9 3 1 0 0 5/6/2023 38 10 14 2 0 0 0 5/2/2023 38 25 12 8 3 0 0 3/29/2023 15 3 5 1 0 0 0 3/22/2023 36 15 6 9 1 0 1 3/3/2023 36 43 9 3 8 1 0 2/2/2023 34 23 10 6 3 0 3

