Joshua Palacios Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joshua Palacios -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Antonio Senzatela on the hill, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Joshua Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Joshua Palacios At The Plate (2022)
- Palacios hit .213 with two doubles and a walk.
- Palacios got a hit in eight of 29 games last season (27.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- Including all 29 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Palacios drove in a run in two games last year out of 29, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He scored a run in eight of his 29 games last season.
Joshua Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.385
|AVG
|.147
|.429
|OBP
|.171
|.462
|SLG
|.176
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|3/1
|K/BB
|12/0
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|19
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (21.1%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (21.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- The Rockies are sending Senzatela (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
