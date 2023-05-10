Joshua Palacios -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Antonio Senzatela on the hill, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Joshua Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Read More About This Game

Joshua Palacios At The Plate (2022)

  • Palacios hit .213 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Palacios got a hit in eight of 29 games last season (27.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • Including all 29 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Palacios drove in a run in two games last year out of 29, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • He scored a run in eight of his 29 games last season.

Joshua Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
6 GP 13
.385 AVG .147
.429 OBP .171
.462 SLG .176
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
3/1 K/BB 12/0
1 SB 0

10 GP 19
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (21.1%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (21.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • The Rockies are sending Senzatela (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
