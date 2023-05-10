The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela

Antonio Senzatela TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has five doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .231.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), with at least two hits on four occasions (13.3%).

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has had an RBI in 12 games this year (40.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings