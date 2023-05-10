The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski has five doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .231.
  • Suwinski has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), with at least two hits on four occasions (13.3%).
  • He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suwinski has had an RBI in 12 games this year (40.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 10 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 14
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (45 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Senzatela (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
