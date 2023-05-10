On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Antonio Senzatela. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.519) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Reynolds has had a hit in 28 of 35 games this season (80.0%), including multiple hits nine times (25.7%).

In 11.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.9% of his games this season, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (89.5%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings