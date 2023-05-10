Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Antonio Senzatela. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Rockies Player Props
|Pirates vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Rockies Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Rockies
|Pirates vs Rockies Odds
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.519) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 28 of 35 games this season (80.0%), including multiple hits nine times (25.7%).
- In 11.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.9% of his games this season, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (89.5%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (52.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 45 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Senzatela (0-1) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.