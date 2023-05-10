The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Antonio Senzatela TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has two doubles and five walks while hitting .151.

Hedges has a hit in eight of 20 games played this season (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.

Hedges has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In three games this year (15.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

