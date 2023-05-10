The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges has two doubles and five walks while hitting .151.
  • Hedges has a hit in eight of 20 games played this season (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In three games this year (15.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (45 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Senzatela (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
