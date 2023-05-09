The Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) and Colorado Rockies (14-22) play on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Pirates will give the ball to Luis Ortiz and the Rockies will counter with Connor Seabold.

Pirates vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
  • Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet PT
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: PNC Park
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Probable Pitchers: Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (0-0, 5.30 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

  • Ortiz has been named the starter for the Pirates and will make his first start this season.
  • The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 24-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

  • Seabold (0-0) takes the mound first for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .321 against him this season. He has a 5.30 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his eight appearances.

Connor Seabold vs. Pirates

  • He will match up with a Pirates team that is hitting .249 as a unit (14th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .420 (10th in the league) with 37 total home runs (19th in MLB play).
  • Head-to-head against the Pirates this season, Seabold has pitched 2 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on two hits.

