Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Rockies on May 9, 2023
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Bryan Reynolds, Kris Bryant and others when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 39 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .298/.336/.527 slash line on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 31 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .256/.338/.397 slash line on the year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Bryant Stats
- Bryant has five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI (38 total hits).
- He's slashed .306/.390/.468 on the season.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Pirates
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|at Mets
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Blackmon Stats
- Charlie Blackmon has put up 31 hits with eight doubles, three home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 12 runs.
- He has a slash line of .261/.362/.403 so far this season.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Pirates
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
