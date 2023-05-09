Bryan Reynolds will lead the charge for the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) on Tuesday, May 9, when they square off against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (14-22) at PNC Park at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+140). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Pirates vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (0-0, 5.30 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Pirates and Rockies game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (-165), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Pirates win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Carlos Santana get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been favored nine times and won eight of those games.

The Pirates have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (41.4%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 7-14 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 4th Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.