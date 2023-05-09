How to Watch the Pirates vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Luis Ortiz, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates are 19th in MLB action with 37 home runs. They average one per game.
- Pittsburgh's .420 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).
- Pittsburgh ranks 11th in runs scored with 165 (4.6 per game).
- The Pirates rank 10th in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- Pirates hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in baseball.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.342).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ortiz will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old righty.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Zach Eflin
|5/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-0
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Chris Bassitt
|5/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|José Berríos
|5/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 10-1
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/8/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Freeland
|5/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Connor Seabold
|5/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Antonio Senzatela
|5/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Bradish
|5/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Tyler Wells
|5/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Gibson
|5/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
