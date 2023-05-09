Tuesday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) taking on the Colorado Rockies (14-22) at 6:35 PM ET on May 9. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Pirates, who are favored by our model.

The Pirates will give the ball to Luis Ortiz and the Rockies will turn to Connor Seabold.

Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 6, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Pirates have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

The Pirates have won eight of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

Pittsburgh has played as favorites of -165 or more twice this season and won both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 165 (4.6 per game).

The Pirates have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

