Nikola Jokic is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) go head to head with the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 9 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Watch Jokic, Deandre Ayton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

The Suns defeated the Nuggets, 129-124, on Sunday. Devin Booker poured in a team-high 36 points for the Suns, and chipped in six rebounds and 12 assists. Jokic had 53 points, plus four rebounds and 11 assists, for the Nuggets.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 53 4 11 0 1 2 Jamal Murray 28 5 7 1 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 11 10 4 1 1 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Suns' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 36 6 12 1 0 3 Kevin Durant 36 11 6 2 1 2 Landry Shamet 19 0 0 0 0 5

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is posting 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is averaging a team-best 10 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 18 points and 1.7 assists, making 58.9% of his shots from the floor.

Booker is putting up team highs in points (27.8 per game) and assists (5.5). And he is delivering 4.5 rebounds, making 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Kevin Durant is putting up 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game, making 56% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Torrey Craig is averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Suns get 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Josh Okogie.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker PHO 33.1 4.6 6.7 1.8 0.8 2.6 Nikola Jokic DEN 27.7 11.8 8.3 0.8 0.5 1.7 Kevin Durant PHO 27 8 4.9 0.9 1.3 1.7 Jamal Murray DEN 24 4.8 6.1 0.9 0.3 2.6 Deandre Ayton PHO 12 8.8 0.9 0.4 0.6 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13 7 1.3 0.8 0.6 2.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.