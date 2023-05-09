The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will square off in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.

The 76ers have a +354 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.2 points per game, 14th in the league, and are allowing 110.9 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

These two teams score a combined 233.1 points per game, 20.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 222.3 points per game, 9.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -125 14.9 Marcus Smart 12.5 -130 11.5 Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4

