Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Rodolfo Castro, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .258 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 17 of 33 games this year (51.5%), with multiple hits on six occasions (18.2%).
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven home a run in six games this year (18.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 18.2% of his games this season (six of 33), with two or more runs four times (12.1%).
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (16.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.93).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Freeland (3-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.76), 21st in WHIP (1.096), and 70th in K/9 (6.1).
