The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) bring a seven-game losing run into a home contest versus the Colorado Rockies (14-21), at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (3-1) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (3-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Pirates vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (3-1, 3.32 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (3-3, 3.76 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (3-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 3.32 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .236.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Keller will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

The Rockies will send Freeland (3-3) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.76, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.

Freeland is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year.

Freeland will try to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

The 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.76), 21st in WHIP (1.096), and 70th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Kyle Freeland vs. Pirates

He meets a Pirates offense that ranks 11th in the league with 163 total runs scored while batting .249 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .420 slugging percentage (11th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 36 home runs (20th in the league).

Freeland has thrown 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits while striking out one against the Pirates this season.

