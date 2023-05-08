You can wager on player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds, Kris Bryant and others on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies ahead of their matchup at 6:35 PM ET on Monday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Keller Stats

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in seven starts this season.

Keller has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.230 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 3 5.0 5 5 1 8 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 6.0 5 2 2 10 1 vs. Reds Apr. 21 6.0 4 2 2 5 1 at Cardinals Apr. 16 6.0 7 3 3 3 2 vs. Astros Apr. 11 6.0 6 2 2 7 2

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .307/.345/.543 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 31 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .263/.346/.407 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 4 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bryant Stats

Bryant has 36 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI.

He has a slash line of .300/.387/.467 so far this year.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets May. 7 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 2 1 2 4

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has 30 hits with seven doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 12 RBI.

He's slashing .261/.365/.400 so far this season.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 3

