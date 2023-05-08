Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Rockies on May 8, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds, Kris Bryant and others on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies ahead of their matchup at 6:35 PM ET on Monday at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Mitch Keller Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Keller Stats
- The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- He has earned a quality start five times in seven starts this season.
- Keller has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.230 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|May. 3
|5.0
|5
|5
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 27
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 21
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Cardinals
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 11
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|2
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashing .307/.345/.543 so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has put up 31 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .263/.346/.407 on the season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Bryant Stats
- Bryant has 36 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .300/.387/.467 so far this year.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|at Mets
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|4
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Blackmon Stats
- Charlie Blackmon has 30 hits with seven doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 12 RBI.
- He's slashing .261/.365/.400 so far this season.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
