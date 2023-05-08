When the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) and Colorado Rockies (14-21) square of in the series opener at PNC Park on Monday, May 8, Mitch Keller will get the nod for the Pirates, while the Rockies will send Kyle Freeland to the mound. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rockies have +145 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Pirates vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (3-1, 3.32 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (3-3, 3.76 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won seven of those games.

The Pirates have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those games.

This year, the Rockies have won seven of 18 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Connor Joe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Miguel Andújar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 4th Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

