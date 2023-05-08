How to Watch the Pirates vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 20th in baseball with 36 home runs. They average one per game.
- Pittsburgh ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .420.
- The Pirates' .249 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (163 total).
- The Pirates rank 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Pittsburgh has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Pirates combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.365).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mitch Keller (3-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Keller is looking to record his sixth quality start of the season.
- Keller is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Rays
|L 8-1
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Shane McClanahan
|5/4/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Zach Eflin
|5/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-0
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Chris Bassitt
|5/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|José Berríos
|5/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 10-1
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Freeland
|5/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|Connor Seabold
|5/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Antonio Senzatela
|5/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Bradish
|5/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Tyler Wells
|5/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Gibson
