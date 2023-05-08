Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 20th in baseball with 36 home runs. They average one per game.

Pittsburgh ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .420.

The Pirates' .249 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

Pittsburgh is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (163 total).

The Pirates rank 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Pirates' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Pirates combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.365).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (3-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Keller is looking to record his sixth quality start of the season.

Keller is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Rays L 8-1 Away Mitch Keller Shane McClanahan 5/4/2023 Rays L 3-2 Away Vince Velásquez Zach Eflin 5/5/2023 Blue Jays L 4-0 Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays L 8-2 Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies - Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies - Home Vince Velásquez Connor Seabold 5/10/2023 Rockies - Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles - Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles - Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles - Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson

