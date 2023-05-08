Pirates vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and projected starter Kyle Freeland on Monday at PNC Park.
The Pirates are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+145). The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.
Pirates vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-175
|+145
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- The Pirates have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have won 87.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (7-1).
- Pittsburgh has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Pirates have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
- In the 35 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Pittsburgh, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-17-0).
- The Pirates have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-7
|11-8
|9-7
|11-8
|14-11
|6-4
