Pirates vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Monday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) and the Colorado Rockies (14-21) matching up at PNC Park (on May 8) at 6:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Pirates.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (3-1) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (3-3) will take the ball for the Rockies.
Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Pirates vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Pirates have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Pirates have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won seven of those games.
- Pittsburgh has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -175.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Pirates.
- Pittsburgh has scored 163 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|@ Rays
|L 8-1
|Mitch Keller vs Shane McClanahan
|May 4
|@ Rays
|L 3-2
|Vince Velásquez vs Zach Eflin
|May 5
|Blue Jays
|L 4-0
|Rich Hill vs Chris Bassitt
|May 6
|Blue Jays
|L 8-2
|Johan Oviedo vs José Berríos
|May 7
|Blue Jays
|L 10-1
|Roansy Contreras vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 8
|Rockies
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Freeland
|May 9
|Rockies
|-
|Vince Velásquez vs Connor Seabold
|May 10
|Rockies
|-
|Rich Hill vs Antonio Senzatela
|May 12
|@ Orioles
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Bradish
|May 13
|@ Orioles
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Tyler Wells
|May 14
|@ Orioles
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Gibson
