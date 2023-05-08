Monday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) and the Colorado Rockies (14-21) matching up at PNC Park (on May 8) at 6:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Pirates.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (3-1) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (3-3) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Pirates have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won seven of those games.

Pittsburgh has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -175.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored 163 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Pirates have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule