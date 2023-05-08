How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's NBA Playoff schedule has two quality competitions in store. Among those games is the New York Knicks taking on the Miami Heat.
Today's NBA Games
The Miami Heat take on the New York Knicks
The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 44-38
- NY Record: 47-35
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -4.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -186
- NY Odds to Win: +158
- Total: 208 points
The Los Angeles Lakers face the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors take to the home court of the Lakers on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 43-39
- GS Record: 44-38
- LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
- GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -3
- LAL Odds to Win: -148
- GS Odds to Win: +126
- Total: 227.5 points
