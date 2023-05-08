The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miguel Andujar, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

Andujar is hitting .208 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

In three of eight games this season (37.5%), Andujar has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In two games this season, Andujar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings