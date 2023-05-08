Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After hitting .400 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias is hitting .275 with two doubles and six walks.
- This season, Mathias has tallied at least one hit in seven of 15 games (46.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 15 games this year.
- In three games this season, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Freeland (3-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.76), 21st in WHIP (1.096), and 70th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
