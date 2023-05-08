After hitting .400 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias is hitting .275 with two doubles and six walks.

This season, Mathias has tallied at least one hit in seven of 15 games (46.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 15 games this year.

In three games this season, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings