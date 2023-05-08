On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .242 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 walks.

Hayes has had a hit in 21 of 34 games this season (61.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (29.4%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

In six games this year (17.6%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings