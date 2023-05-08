On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Read More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is batting .242 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Hayes has had a hit in 21 of 34 games this season (61.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (29.4%).
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • In six games this year (17.6%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland (3-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.76 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 39th, 1.096 WHIP ranks 21st, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 70th.
