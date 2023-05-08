The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .233 with five doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

In 53.6% of his 28 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (21.4%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has an RBI in 12 of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings