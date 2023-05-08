Connor Joe -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.360) and total hits (28) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
  • Joe has had a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits eight times (26.7%).
  • He has homered in 13.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Joe has driven in a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 17
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 39th, 1.096 WHIP ranks 21st, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
