Connor Joe -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.360) and total hits (28) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Joe has had a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits eight times (26.7%).

He has homered in 13.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has driven in a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

